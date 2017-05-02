Aaron Hernandez Murder Car For Sale

The Toyota Forerunner which Aaron Hernandez used to pull a double drive by has been listed on eBay by a creepy car salesmen. If anyone asks, that semen belongs to Hernandez. Yeah, that's the ticket. The car is currently owned by Jack Fox, a car dealer in East Providence and apparently die hard Aaron Hernandez fan.

Fox had leased the car to Hernandez for free in exchange for some signed memorabilia and a few appearances which he probably attended solely to scope out hot man ass. After the murder investigation the car was released back to Fox. He has listed it, and threw in one of Hernandez' signed jerseys to boot:

"This is the REAL DEAL !!! Aaron Hernandez' (sic) infamous silver Toyota 4-runner. Nows your chance to own this infamous piece of famous football memorabilia !! The Toyota is just the way it came from the impound yard, and still has the black soot on the map lights, and sunroof switch where the police dusted for finger prints !!"

You would think nobody would bite on this because it's pretty gross to exploit the death of two men, even if Boston nightclub goers. Yet the Kardashians still have a TV show and Donald Trump is the President of the United States. The current bid is over a hundred grand. Of course it is. Fox finds the whole thing amusing:

"We figured there's a lot of sports people out there, a lot of people that want memorabilia. It's just a strange thing to try to sell. We'll just see where it goes."

A signed football is one thing. It's supposed to signify something pure. There shouldn't be a market for Hernandez memorabilia any more than there is for used Jared Fogle Subway swag. The good news is this type of shit depreciates fast. Hopefully someone throws a brick through the window after some douchebag buys it, to move the process along.

It would be cool if Jack Fox were going to donate some of the money from this to the victims, but that's not the case. The bluebook can't be over $20 thousand. So he's making a hefty profit off the murder. Nobody can undo what's been done, but you can certainly avoid Fox Toyota In East Providence Road Island unless you have a hoard of Holocaust fillings then possibly you can trade up to a Highlander.