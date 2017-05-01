Alicia Arden and Ana Braga Teaming Up

The ladies struggling for attention in L.A. are now teaming up. It was a natural stage of desperation evolution. They're missing their Girl Power shirts. Also, just shirts.

To set the backdrop, there's a relative cold spell in the city. That means 60's. The rare few days when you might be cold mostly naked, revealing your 40-something bikini wax to the passers-by. Eventually these two will turn on each other in a primal reflex of competition, because that's what women do. The very same reason why the chicks-helping-chicks revolution never seems to take. Shh. It's a secret we're supposed to pretend doesn't exist.

Global warming isn't bad for everybody. Forget not the out of work aging showgirls in 80's Playboy cutoffs.

Photo Credit: Splash News