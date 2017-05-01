Ariel Winter Claps Back For Tit Back

Ariel Winter has made a career out of perfect comebacks for her body shamers. All caps is the foundation to any rhetorical joust. If people stop shaming her she’ll have an existential crisis and smother herself in the tit fat she has removed from her body during TV kid high school. The nineteen-year-old wore an after-hours Gladiator dress to the screening of the Modern Family season 8 finale. The outfit shows off her legs and still huge boobs. People hate it. And since nobody wants to discuss meaningful issues, Winter’s slutty wardrobe is major news.

People complaining about Winter showing off her hot young bod are either sedentary women with a future forecast of living life with one good leg or self-loathing straight men who wonder why God didn't make them gay in a high time to be gay. Bangable teenagers showing off their bodies. Terrible. Winter took to Instagram to slam those who have made her famous:

Why can't people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want? WEAR WHATEVER YOU WANT PEOPLE! As long as you feel good about yourself that's what matters. I know I did. Don't ever let anyone stifle who you are and how you express yourself. Rant over :)

Winter and her detractors have a symbiotic relationship. They get to use Winter’s boobs as an effigy for their tragic lives. She becomes a feminist prophet right up there with Joan of Arc and Lena Dunham when she responds. Next, Winter will attend the opening of a children’s hospital in Saran Wrap pasties. She’ll bask in the ensuing slut shaming. The circle of life continues. As long as the kids get fed.