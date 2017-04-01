Ask Tyler: Sweet Sixteen

Ask Tyler: I am a father of a 16 year old girl. Recently she has started dating a classmate that I thought was a nice kid. Just to be safe I put a gps tracking software on my daughters car. Well I guess it's my car, I bought it for her. Anyways, I have been following her when she goes on "dates" and I have found out they don't really go on dates. They go to parking lots where she appears to be giving him oral sex. I don't know if I should confront her or how I could confront her without telling her how I know. I want to try to break them up. I feel I am protecting her, my wife disagrees.

Bro you are insane. Have you ever heard of privacy? If you raised your daughter well you have to let go. You can talk to her about the birds and the bees and how to be safe. Also talk to her about birth control because we both know she will be fucking soon. But following her? Watching her give head in her car? Sounds kind of psycho. Trust your wife. Stop. Immediately. If you break them up she will hate you. And just give head to the next guy who could be worse. Let her mature. Let her grow up. Let her be her own woman. Raising a daughter who you think is becoming sexual too fast may be tough to swallow... the good news is she doesn't seem to have the same problem.