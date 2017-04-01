WTF!? Someone remade TV Show Blind Date with Fucking!

WTF?! That’s what I thought when I first stumbled upon this video. WTF? What a ridiculous and stupid idea this is! Who in their right mind came up with the idea to make a porn parody of a 90’s dating show?

I hate porn parodies if it’s Jersey Score, Pulp Friction, or The DaVinci Load 2. They are all awful. Who is watching this sh*t? Who gets off on seeing Batman fuck a female Robin?

As I watched it actually reminded me more of some of those fake Japanese game show porn flicks. The really sick ones, the ones where guys have to recognize their stepsister by touching her boobs. But then something weird happened. I noticed something or actually, it crept up on me.

F*ck! This is all real. This is not staged or a parody. This is real. You feel the nervousness of the contestants, there are far too many awkward moments, it gives you goosebumps. It feels genuine and sincere. Suddenly I’m hooked.

I don’t find the girl that attractive. In my opinion, she looks a little like a shark from Finding Nemo. But I still want to see her fuck. I want to see how she fucks. And I want to see who she fucks. I find myself cheering for the Scottish guy. He drops a self-written poem...”let me devour your flower with my loch ness monster that won’t grow any longer”. What a legend. I want him to win.

I won’t tell you who wins, or how they fuck? The fun is in finding out yourself. It’s worth it.

BTW it's made by a group of girls! They call themselves Ersties (ersties.com is their site) and stunts like this are their thing. This is actually part of a series of amateur strangers having sex without having seen each other ever before.

They call their style ‘documentary style porn’. With the porn world being so saturated with bad porn this is something really rare indeed.