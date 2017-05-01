Bow Wow Told a Lie

Bow Wow, or Lil Bow Wow if you go back, opened the door on a shameful secret of the rap game, most rappers are lying about their big cash and lavish lifestyles. There are definitely tiers. The guys toward the bottom are posting selfies with fake stacks of cash. Do you see Jay-Z doing that? He's a half a billion into Treasury bonds. You don't stack real wealth on camera.

Bow Wow noted for his Instagram fans who have nobody but themselves to blame that he was heading to New York for a leg of his press tour. He posted a photo of sweet ride and a private jet. "Traveling to NY today". Only some dude an hour later spotted Bow Wow on his Southwest flight to the East Coast. He posted a picture to Twitter.

"So this guy lil bow wow is on my flight to NY. But on instagram he posted a picture of a private jet captioned "traveling to NY today" smh."

It's largely annoying that everybody in the world is now a self-appointed muckraking journalist. Until it's super funny. Other Twitter users tracked down Bow Wow's stock jet photo to a Fort Lauderdale VIP limo company website. It's tougher to fake shit on the Internet than it used to be. There are a lot of bored people with a lot of hours to waste at their desks. Millions of people with millions of hours. Don't fret. These aren't the people being kept from curing cancer.

Bow Wow refused to address his shameful ploy. Probably for the best. His fans will chalk the incident up to an inside joke you simply couldn't get. Post a picture with a Disney star and imply you're fucking her. For all it's archival capabilities, the Internet has a very short memory.