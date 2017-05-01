Chick Digs Her Birthmark

Being self congratulatory is a trait common amongst Millennials. In their minds, everything they do is a benevolent cause or crowning achievement. Even if they were going to do it anyway. Gained some weight, fantastic! Got a free dog from the pound, you're a fucking hero! Got cast as Captain Marvel, it's for the children! Ate at Earth Cafe, you're supporting local farmers! Shut the fuck up.

24 year old Brazilian stylist Mariana Mendes has an enormous birthmark on her face. Other than that she is super hot. Mendes made a decision early on to stick with the Zorro look and not have the mark removed:

"I don’t want to seem stuck up, but I feel beautiful, and part of the reason is because I have the birthmark. It makes me special, more beautiful. The birthmark gives me self-esteem and I think that, because of that self-esteem, some people also like it."

No, they don't. There are opinions, and there are wrong opinions. Looking like you fell asleep on a finger printing pad does not make you look more beautiful. If you have the means and choose not to remove it, it means you are psychotic and have an unhealthy obsession with yourself. The same goes for Anthony Davis' unibrow and any balding dude with long hair. It doesn't make you 'more special', it makes you kind of weird looking.

This is another example of someone not doing something and considering it an accomplishment. A real triumph would be getting it off your face. Looks like you get credit either way. Congratulations Batgirl.