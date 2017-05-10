Conrad Hilton Courtroom Crazy (VIDEO)

Imagine a steep slide with zero friction and no handrails. At the bottom is full Nick Nolte crazy. Conrad Hilton is flying down the slide halfway to Nolte.

Hilton's antics from his airplane 'let them eat cake' explosion to stalking his ex-girlfriend to getting his ass kicked at Lindsay Lohan parties to his latest round of N-bomb and faggot laced rants forms a pattern of some serious mental illness. Sad. It was more fun when he was merely a wayward spoiled youngest child of a boring blond old money family. Now it's pretty clear from the bulging neck and head veins, the boy needs some lockdown time and hardcore medication.

Hilton's money and shaved Robert Shapiro attorney representation helped him avoid jail time for violating the restraining order filed by Rick Salomon's daughter. Conrad Hilton seemed like strong boyfriend material when he was Less Than Zero. Less than sane with Tourette's outbursts isn't worth the ride in the six-figure sports car. You certainly wouldn't put up with it from your Uber driver.

Hilton was ordered into a mental health institution of his family's choosing until his next court date at the end of June. He was lectured to follow a strict set of guidelines he clearly could care less about as he gave one last 'so fucking gay' for the road and promised the judge he was not obsessed with hookers. Presumably that last remark was a dig at Salomon's daughter. Though it could have been general confession. Just to clear the air on his moral turpitude.

When you let your kids run wild with cash and drugs, it's hard to judge mental illness. How could you tell bi-polar from ecstasy and Stoli? Same rants and car crashes and poor choice in sex partners. Can't hold down a job? How would you know. That's how you get to twenty-three this fucked up with everybody pretending they had no idea. If you had Paris Hilton pegged as the successful one in the family, you were guessing. Also, you're right.

Photo Credit: Instagram