DeNiro Went Brave and Anti-Trump

The new variant of San Dimas High School football rules is attending an award ceremony for wealthy entertainers and denouncing Trump for being mean to those poor people they keep reading about in The New Yorker. Whether or not the political criticism are valid belie the bigger point of jumping the bandwagon and shaking your fist dramatically. If you tried this as a playoff converted Flyers fan, you'd be pummeled by guys wearing their dad's Bobby Clarke jersey. Remind us again how each of those spikes on your twenty-foot wrought iron gates are symbolic of your support for the common man. Madame Defarge needs more knitting work.

Robert DeNiro was honored for a lifetime of great acting, which could be broken down into thirty years of great acting, followed by twenty years of selling out in embarrassing parody roles of himself. The Lincoln Center was packed with A-list talent and producers who could match the federal funding of the arts many times over with their own checkbooks, but instead took to bashing Trump for being hostile to the funding of graffiti artists on NEA grants.

"The administration suggest that the money for these all-inclusive programs goes to rich liberal elites. This is what they now call an ‘alternative fact. I call it what it is: bullshit.”

DeNiro then re-repeated the Trump line about Meryl Streep being an "overrated actress" because Streep was again in the front row and continues to lead a collective laugh at a line that's been used now thirty-seven times. None of these people are writers. Thankfully Sean Penn rose and gave a speech about the craft so heavy handed and bitter that all the Trump bashing took on a lighthearted spirit by comparison. It'd be easier to mock Penn if his moroseness didn't earn him tons of hot pussy.

It's weird when a group of people so utterly contemptible outside of their days jobs get together to express contempt for other people. Whether you're pro or anti-Trump, and you really have to be one or the other by rule of social media law, you have to want the aristocrats to lay low on their political diatribes. Inherently, they're not relatable.

R. Kelly might stumble onto a smart quip about the civil war in Syria, that doesn't mean you're ever going to open your own discourse with "R. Kelly made a good point the other day...". It seems like only a fond memory when the one-percenters were implying that the one-percenters were all heartless assholes who should shut the fuck up. That kludgy logic should've received more traction.