Joanna Krupa Can't Quit the Nightclub Men

Everybody has a type. If you came up in the denying you're an escort business, perhaps you cotton to stylish Euro-men who run nightclubs and meet with men with thick necks late night on obstructed view balconies.

Joanna Krupa split from her husband Romain Zago, a Miami nightclub guy, to pound flesh with Nico Santucci, an L.A. and Vegas nightclub purveyor and limo company owner. Santucci flaunts his mob heritage, including buying up Al Capone food company trademarks. Thanks, you had us at Nico.

It used to be that good girls liked bad men. Now shit is getting pretty niche. Tatted biker guys don't have seven figures in the bank. You're going to want a rebel with decent real estate holdings and a solid debt-asset ratio. It's been two weeks since you announced your divorce. That's two weeks to consider what life might be like without a connected dude to pay the rent. Remind the new guy that's not tuna he's smelling, it's the flavors of Sicily.

Run a credit check. Why am I telling you things you already know?

Photo Credit: Pacific Coast News / Splash News