Kendall Jenner Face Plants Off Bike (VIDEO)

God is good. God is great. Let us thank him for this video of Kendall Jenner busting her ass while cruising around a vineyard on a bicycle. Let us also thank him for sexy water buffalo Khloé Kardashian, who posted the whole mess to Instagram with the caption "My work here is done....." Kardashian rigged the bike to explode. But this will do for now. Kylie has her own reality show. Caitlyn is vying for the most despised brave person award. Kris has almost completed her transition into a male Liza Minnelli impersonator. Kendall needs the publicity. Say "thank you" to your homicidal half sister.

The high-fashion pink cotton ball jacked only makes the clip funnier. The lack of a helmet seemed promising. Jenner has selflessly been providing comic relief throughout 2017. She solved police brutality as a strong black woman offering an armed police officer a Pepsi. She fucked over affluent Blink 182 fans by promoting the gullible idiots convention Fyre Festival. A laugh riot. Maybe Jenner should do stand up. Or maybe she should just keep falling off shit. This time a bicycle. Next time a 707. Whatever gets the yucks.