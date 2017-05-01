Kendall Jenner Shot By The Suite Life Twin

The Algonquin Roundtable of cheeky sophisticates has been replaced by celebrity TV kids growing up to fashion the zeitgeist without ever having to express themselves by way of a complete sentence. Monosyllabic phonics, acronyms, and ebonics have come to pass for language among people who aspire to be dependents. Disney kid actors reach eighteen and become the spokespersons for a generation of artists.

One of the twin kids from the Disney show The Suite Life of Zack and Cody shot Kendall Jenner for a photo spread for the Sunday Times Style magazine attempting to make typically naked whorish women more interesting by covering them in extremely modest old fashioned dresses. No official response yet from the leading spank banks.

Cole Sprouse insists this visual product never comes to life without Kendall Jenner as muse:

"Without the right model, these photos don’t live. Kendall isn’t afraid to look awkward in a way that’s vulnerable and inherently interesting.”

Give it up the Suite Life twin for figuring out a super nice away to turn "stupid" into a compliment. Though Sprouse is now starring in the Archie comics inspired Riverdale, he sees photography as his true artistic calling, even more than his CW television acting:

"I don’t find the passion in acting that I find in photography, and, truthfully, I’ve been dabbling with the notion that if and when photography takes a more prevalent role in my life, I will likely never return to acting.”

No. Seriously, no. Unless your work can be replaced by your twin brother. Or any other randomly cute twink waiting tables at a WeHo vegan restaurant. Not every boy looks fuckable at eleven. Take in your blessings.

Photo Credit: Sunday Times Style