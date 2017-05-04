Kendall Jenner Snags $250K from Fyre

Tales of Fyre Festival Millennial entrepreneur Billy McFarland and his wild spending courtesy of Festival investors and ticket buyers is fast becoming legendary. The lavish buys include McFarland taking his buddies on numerous scouting trips to the Bahamas to nail high end whores and McFarland wiring $250,000 to Kendall Jenner's eunuch accountants for Jenner to post a single Instagram post promoting the event. It's funny that you thought that might buy you into some action. Jenner's worth 10x Ja Rule for the purposes of future calculations.

McFarland was burning cash on his cocaine fueled junior bucket list while failing to pay vendors providing key elements to the weekend music festival. Little things like food, shelter, and sanitation. Not to mention the music acts. All of whom begged off providing shit once it became clear McFarland was lying about the checks being in the mail.

McFarland went for a second round of investor duping as late as March, claiming he'd teed up one spectacular money making opportunity with all the cash previously invested in marketing. Nobody's seen that second round Powerpoint. Assume it was more a chicken scratched Tony Robbins slogan written on the back of cocktail napkin. It failed. It's unclear why nobody tried to call a halt to the Festival weeks in advance. Assume it had something to do with selling the raw deal up until the very second of implosion.

The lawsuits are rolling in. Whether plaintiffs will be able to prove fraud and pierce some empty shell corps to get to the fat cats behind the fronts remains to be seen. Expect McFarland to look amazing at every public court appearance. Expect Ja Rule to look decidedly less stoked. There are no winners here. Save for Kendall Jenner. A quarter-mill is a nice haul for that ten seconds when your branded social team pretends to review posts with you.