Kim Zolciak Offers Daughter's Oral Services

Real Housewives of Atlanta star and notable no fame whore limits Kim Zolciak-Biermann took to Twitter to offer her daughter’s oral services in exchange for her four year old dog bit son to meet John Legend backstage. At least mom understands her hummers no longer get you past a free side of fries.

@chrissyteigen sooo ur hubby is comin to ATL may19 & Kash is beyond OBSESSED w him! who does Brielle have to blow in order to meet him?? LOL

To which Teigen quipped:

@Kimzolciak Plz don't blow anyone it's not that good of a show. Jk it's good but I'll get you tix without the oral

The Housewives only stay relevant if they make headlines. Any kind of headlines. Like pretending your preschool son is obsessed with John Legend. Even the gayest boy in toddler land wouldn't say that aloud. Zolciak would choke to death on Andy Cohen’s balls for the shot at an OK! Magazine cover. Go out on top. Or bottom. Never be caught in the middle.

Most children cringe at emotional goodbyes during move-in day at college. Brielle’s mom publicly suggested her daughter wrap her lips around Legend’s cock for a backstage pass. If you think Brielle's embarrassed by any of this you don't understand the powerful combination of fucked up nature and nurture.

If you had a bet going that nobody in a Twitter exchange with Chrissy Teigen could out-gross her, today you finally lose.