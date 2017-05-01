Lena Dunham Rushed To Hospital

Lena Dunham was rushed to the hospital shortly after arriving at the Met Gala. The official cause of her medical emergency is still unknown. Dunham speaks openly about her struggles with medical conditions related to her reproductive organs so only women ever pay attention. She penned an open letter recounting her final surgery:

When I emerged, cotton-mouthed, Randy told me something I hadn’t expected to hear, maybe ever: there was no endometriosis left. Between my surgeries and hormonal intervention, I was disease-free. That doesn’t mean it can never return, but for now, once my sutures have been removed and my bruises have changed from blue to yellow to green to gone, I will be healthy.

Unappealing women always have a medical situation as a talking point. Visit the produce section of any organic food market and listen. Sympathy for ailing health is a distant second best to looking amazing. Health struggles inform others that their physical appearance is contingent on forces outside their control. They corner people at parties with tales of fucked up lady parts. Or hormonal imbalances. Or debilitating hangnails. She surely has endometriosis. She also said she was jealous of women who have had abortions. This forces you to wonder why she's telling you things. Like when grandma tells you she's sick. She wants you visit, not listen to her lungs.

Dunham took her experience at the Met Gala as a sign that she needs to take a break from work. Most people would consider her job easy, but most people would consider your job easy. Everybody does that to everybody else. Albeit, Dunham's job comes fully catered and is contractually only four to five months a year. So hers is actually easier.