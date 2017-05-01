Miley Cyrus Fresh New Dog Tat

Musicians used to come up on heroin addictions and full sleeves of random Filipino port city gang ink. Now it's medicinal marijuana and cutesy tatted scrapbook items. Miley Cyrus added to her inane collection of random things from around the house tattoos to include her new Shetland sheepdog, Emu. This one's not even dead yet. What happened to sharing photos on Shutterfly?

The Shetland goes on her arm next to her blowfish pet and assorted sundries that made sense when wicked high and bored. It's what every dog dreams of. Right behind a fresh patch of grass to shit on and a reasonable explanation of where his balls went.

Miley isn't a kid anymore. She's twenty-four, rich, no children, and taking extended breaks from pretending to be a singer. You'd do stupid shit too if the only item ever on your calendar was taking your hick family who all work for you out to lunch so they could bitch about their salaries. There's no reason to even put on underwear for that nonsense. Don't forget to immortalize your amazing salad. Tattoos, for when Facebook shares are not enough.

Photo Credit: Blackgrid