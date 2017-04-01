Mr. Skin Podcast Ep 45: Mr. Skin And Andrea Appear On Bravo's 'Below Deck'!

The Mr. Skin podcast is making the leap from audio to visual this week by appearing on a very sexy episode of Bravo’s Below Deck: Mediterranean! Andrea and Mr. Skin will be featured recording the podcast, and celebrating the 17th anniversary of MrSkin.com with the gorgeous Naked News anchors Whitney St. John and Kat Curtis. While the Below Deck crew members have seen some wild things, none of them were prepared for this amount of clothes to come off!

Tune into Bravo at 9:00 p.m. EST tonight to get a taste of what happens behind the scenes!



Tell us what you think by leaving a voicemail at 484-SKINPOD or tweet a question to @MrSkin, and if we play it on the show, we’ll send you some Mr. Skin swag!