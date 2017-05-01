New Miss USA Falls for Trap Question (VIDEO)

The Miss USA pageant took place without anybody noticing. Miss District of Columbia won. Not surprisingly, she's a government employee. More surprisingly, she's a scientist with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Kara McCullough stirred up the wrath of the entitlement nation when asked the tough finalists question, is affordable healthcare a right or a privilege in America. Obvious trap. The question is simple in that you know there's only one politically correct answer. Though vexing in that Miss USA is supposed to hold up the values of honesty, while being encouraged to lie to win.

McCullough opted for "privilege" as her answer, though she tempered it in additional remarks with some sputtered nonsenses about jobs and "all Americans around the world". A generation ago her answer would've been seen as obvious by a large majority. Now it's viewed as obscene. Obamacare crossed the threshold where medical coverage for all became akin to national security or brilliant empty highways in West Virginia, a basic American right. A generation from now some beauty pageant contestant will call Free Rent and Beer Money for people still getting their shit together at thirty a privilege and be booed off the stage as a heretic. There's no reason the guy pulling double shifts at the warehouse shouldn't cover your Pabst. You're an artist.