Racist Yale Dean of Anti-Racism Can't Be Fired Due to Racism

The best part about the self-proclaimed virtuous is waiting their inevitable fall from grace. It's that moment when the homophobic redneck from high school announces on Facebook he's managing a granola bar with his male life partner in Portland. It's not always, but almost always. Moral high-grounds are precarious perches.

The modern college campus has become ground zero for profound exercises in claiming superiority without any tangible accompanying superior achievement. You invented a cure for cancer. I know and properly apply all the non-gender identifying pronouns. We are equals.

June Chu was the Dean of a Residential College within the Yale University campus. Her job among all else was to ensure a culturally sensitive living and learning environment for students. She's an Asian woman so by definition she's perfect for the subtext of the job, which is to shame white men because their grandparents used bad words. Chu herself proudly alerted her student body to the fact she had achieved Yelp reviewer Elite status. That's about the time you want to be sure your Yelp reviews aren't chock full of racist, bigoted, and demeaning comments about people less well off than yourself. Like everybody in the run down city of New Haven not on the University payroll. Did somebody say, fat shaming?

"To put it quite simply, if you are white trash, this is the perfect night for you!" - Koto Japanese Restaurant review "I guess if you were a white person who has no clue what mocha is, this would be fine for you." - The Mochi Store review "I loved the small theater feel without sketch crowds (despite it being in new haven)." - Criterion Cinemas review "The front desk person this am, Bethany, was the rudest person and just full of attitude - seriously I don’t care if you would 'lose your job' (I am sure McDonalds would hire you)." - Retro Fitness review "So what they have is barely educated morons trying to manage snack orders for the obese." - Entertainment Cinemas review

There were others. These were captured by those zany kids at the college newspaper before Chu could mass erase. Hoisted by your own petard, eh, PC police-woman? Chu was put on administrative leave by her superiors who chided her for breaking the cardinal rule of making fun of ignorant white people on the public record rather than in verbal comments only. The University issued a comment to remind everybody how important it is to be less obviously two-faced:

"Let me be clear. No one, especially those in trusted positions of educating young people, should denigrate or stereotype others, and that extends to any form of discrimination based on class, race, religion, age, disability, gender identity, or sexual orientation. Yale unequivocally values respect for all...This is true not only in Pierson [Residential College] and across the university, but most emphatically throughout the city of New Haven and in every locale beyond."

Everybody has a religion. Whether than be an ancient mystical organization with extensive liturgy or a modern day collective of political correct ninnies with an even stricter orthodoxy. Belonging to a tribe that offers a platform for presuming you're superior to others is hard wired appealing to the human brain. Right on down to being a Philly sports fan and all that comes with. The problem with these new fangled cults is everybody appointing themselves a minister from the get-go. Any parishioner knows a mea culpa and re-commitment will get you out of most sins. But when you take on the mantle of liturgical enforcer, you're demanding a higher level of personal scrutiny.

Human beings are huge pragmatists and heavily prone toward hypocrisy. Consider that before being the anointed. Or at least raise it as a potential concern at Bryn Mawr or Harvard along June Chu's educational flight path. Goodbye, Ms. Chu. Just kidding, unlike white trash, you can't actually be fired.