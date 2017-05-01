Rosie O'Donnell Hate Over the Top

Everybody who is anybody in not working so much celebrity comedy circles is dying to play a Trump cabinet character on SNL's weekly 90 minutes dedicated to Trump is an asshole sketches. SNL has seen an audience resurgence after years of slumping thanks in large part, or entire part if studied more closely, to mocking Trump. Sometimes the sketches are humorous, sometimes they're flat and lame, doesn't matter. It's a pep rally for Anti-Trump High.

According to Leslie Jones, Rosie O'Donnell was itching hard to play Steve Bannon in some SNL sketches because they have comparably fat faces and she has Trump hate in her heart. She even started posting Photoshopped images of herself cloned over Bannon. Lorne Michaels nixed the idea because he's a purist who only wants unbiased artistry employed in the nineteen weekly Trump sketches:

'When you’re playing a character, you can’t play it from hate. You have to play it from funny, because when you play it from hate, it looks like you’re just being mean.’

That doesn't explain Alec Baldwin and the rest of the cast, so you're clearly making that up as an excuse to block Rosie O'Donnell from being on the show. Fair enough. Everybody needs a thanks, but no thanks, Rosie excuse handy. She's like a Mormon at the door, if Mormons over-indulged in snack cakes and chased their daughters around the house with wine bottles over their heads. Not too far off.

It's not quite ironic that all the networks and programming and news outlet committed to tearing down Trump by hook or crook are benefitting tremendously audience and dollars wise from their wall to wall coverage of the President. There's been no phenomena quite like this in the modern media age.

Akin to the dentist who cajoles you to brush and floss nine times a day, knowing full well that if you followed his advice he'd lose your business. It's a game. Follow the money. Or the lazy writers. Trump has saved hundreds of jobs in the anti-Trump media. This is what happens when all the good people decided never to run for office again.