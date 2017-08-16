Sex Addiction Once Again Seems Awesome

The term 'sex addict' has come up again as if it's a real thing thanks to Scott Disick mansplaining to his thrice baby mama that it's the reason he can't stop banging girls. The rest of humanity has yet to put a name to their very same behavior.

'Sex addiction' is almost entirely euphemistic. Across the spectrum of the largely invented addiction sciences, fake doctors seem to agree that the term addiction should only apply to destructive behaviors. Addiction and compulsion themselves are evolutionary advantages to a species, say, in matters of roofing, or reproduction.

Smoking wasn't an addiction until the previously believed health benefits were debunked by new cancer research. If you won every time you laid a sports bet and you kept laying sports bet, would you be a gambling addict or merely a savvy businessman living in a six bedroom on the beach?

If you're spending your family's food money banging Hmong hookers or you're wearing a cock ring to the office, maybe you're a sex addict. If you're fucking hot models for free in your Miami hotel because you're famous from being on the Kardashians, you're medically classified as super fortunate. Short of the potential for STDs and gold-digger civil suits, you're simply fucking a lot. Fucking is very healthy. It's why God gave you a dick and the ability to lie. How much is too much fucking? How much is too much to eat in one sitting? You'll feel cramps and you'll stop. That goes for both. Public Service Announcements are meant for the weak.

Here's the latest chick Disick is dicking. You'd have to hate him more for throwing away this marvelous opportunity dropped in his lap:

Photo Credit:ellarossalina