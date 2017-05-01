Warner Bros. took a huge hunk of money from the makers of ThinkThin bars and shakes to co-promote their product with the release of the Wonder Woman film nobody asked for, but CGI jobs in Korea are helping to fund the DMZ. Numerous women who would never see Wonder Women in the first place are outraged over the ThinkThin body shaming diet memes. Even though nobody could point to any since they don't exist. ThinkThin specifically leaves the word diet or weight loss all of its advertising and packaging, pushing "healthy" as a concept. The horror.

It's the specific word 'thin' that kills non-thin people in any and all contexts. A thin Hillary Clinton might've been a push. We'll never know. A body image expert was brought in to explain the error in Warner Bros. judgement:

“While ThinkThin bars are not a diet food and even have promotional materials that say ‘a strong body makes a strong mind’ and ‘a scale can’t measure your strength, courage, kindness, or confidence,’ let’s face it: The name stinks!. It conveys to those who see the display of bars, and now Wonder Woman in conjunction with it, that ‘thin’ is what we are all supposed to strive for, think about, and be. Is this what the Wonder Woman movie executives really want?”

Here's what the movie executives want: money. Tied for seventeenth is avoiding an Internet wave of women who walk a non-inclined half mile and call themselves "hikers" reaching to find evidence of the grand conspiracy behind their unhappiness.

Nobody's paying to see Ashley Graham as Wonder Woman. Corporations are willing to placate various emotionally disturbed SJW groups to the extent of politically correct press releases. They're not tossing hundreds of millions down the shitter to prove their fealty to fat. Israeli model Gal Gadot had to starve herself into the suit. Have you seen Parks and Recreation Chris Pratt versus Guardians of the Galaxy topless Chris Pratt? Nobody's eating doughnuts here in comic book movie land.