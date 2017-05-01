Xenia Deli Breaking All The Rules of Trophy Wife

There's one rule of Trophy Wife. Don't talk about being a Trophy Wife. It's not quite like announcing you're HSV positive, but it's super close and even less relatable.

Xenia Deli is the most attractive person you know from Moldova. That and some work for Victoria's Secret turned her into a Bieber level dabble girl. In fact, she rose to some prominence in a Bieber music video and associated stories about being on his teensy tiny bed post notch list.

Fucking pop stars on private jets is probably fun. Certainly a good story to make the girls jealous backstage. But they're never going to provide for you in your old age, which would be thirty in model years. Unlike NFL stars who hit the big 3-0 with wrecked knees and no plans for what comes next, swimsuit models know by twenty-five it's time to start nailing down an older man with a solid balance sheet.

Deli landed Ossama Fathi Rabah Al-Sharif, a 60-something Egyptian real estate bigwig. He opened with a red Maserati after their first anal and hasn't stopped purchasing diamonds since. Also, a million dollar wedding on a Greek island. It's a good gig if you can get it. Really, the only Deli violation is repeatedly visually bragging about her good material fortune. We see the ring.

Lie about him being a funny guy who loves kids. Maybe slide in the fact that you're still shopping at Walmart for basic sundries. Moldova may cherish its home run hitting whores, but in America, we appreciate our gold diggers with a veneer of bullshit. It's a game. You've already won. Victory laps are ironically meant to be humble.

Photo Credit: @XeniaDeli / Instagram