ZO2 Shoes Not Moving Yet (VIDEO)

LeVar Ball is acting like an asshole to the point people are beginning to ascribe him Andy Kaufman-like long con skills. The wait for the "gotcha!" is going to be extensive.

LaVar launched the ZO2 line of his own Big Baller brand sneakers, based off his son Lonzo Balls' future success in the NBA, and subsequently his two younger sons' one and done at UCLA and own draft into the NBA. After refusing to deal with Nike or Adidas for an endorsement deal for his son, LaVar listed the shitty black sneakers which look like ten other players exact same shitty black sneakers at an obviously ridiculous $495 a pair. $695 if you have bigger feet, meaning, you actually might play basketball.

A shitstorm erupted on Twitter because that's what Twitter's good for. Also, ISIS recruiting. Nobody can think of a third. Ball went on ESPN Radio and various other media outlets to further incite hate by declaring such things as "If you can't afford five hundred bucks for the shoes, you're not a baller". He also said he picked the price because he felt like it. That's what owners can do. In your face, Under Armour. Though how remains unclear.

Assuming LaVar Ball is not a pure Forrest Gump idiot, he's certainly drummed up a massive amount of press coverage. For free. Andy Kaufman never had an exit plan from his purely sensational public character which is why he simply died by default.

LaVar Ball looks like he's having the time of his life. Presumably he wants obscene amounts of money in addition to the obscene amount of attention. If he can somehow transition this hate train into a revenue generator, it'd be genius. There's zero signs of genius thus far. Watching his kid sit nauseously by his dad's side lets you know how life was at the dinner table growing up. Don't be shocked if they find LaVar dead in a ditch in the not too distant future with precisely $495 worth of footwear obstructing his airway. That's one unit sold. He'd be happy.