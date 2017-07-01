Chester Bennington Flipped The Off Switch

The 90's was an amazing era. Steel bead necklaces from Hot Topic. Heroin chic keeping everyone with a model slender frame. The birth of the X-Games. Goth pants and scene kids just hanging out at the mall to listen to new artists. I'd take a physical Sam Goody store over any streaming service of today. Music was about the experience, and the stores were the mediums channeling the energy from artist to individual consumer. One of the musical talents that became a face of the zeitgeist was Linkin Park. In the 90s, you actually had to be talented to get a gig, not a gimmick.

Chester was transparent about his struggle with alcohol and drugs for most of his adult life. He needed help and never got it. He finally chose to hang himself. Drugs ruin your life, everyone knows this. Since Chester decided to no longer go on living on Chris Cornell’s birthday, people are already talking suicide pact. It's unbelievable to know that the 41-year-old could not find solace in the fame. He leaves behind six children and a wife. In other news, Courtney Love is still doing fine.