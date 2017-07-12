Game Of Confederacy

Somewhere at some point in time, America secretly all met together and decided that historical bad guys shouldn't win in fictional film depictions. As a creative, you're not allowed freedom in fiction. And since no one likes to open a book anymore, the accounts that occur on television will count as true events for educational purposes. The Walking Dead? Actually happened. Dragons from Game of Thrones? Really did exist. Crazy alternative timelines? Hitler never won the war!? Challenge accepted says Amazon and makes The Man In The High Castle. I'm wondering if certain ethnicities are ahead of others in the oppression Olympics. Because there was little outrage at the idea of this show.

Maybe Amazon originals aren't as appealing as HBO presentations. So filming a winning Third Reich was no one's third strike. No foul ball there. But inject the name Game of Thrones and more people than just 40-year-old virgins playing dungeons and dragons will pay attention.

It was supposed to be HBO’s next big thing: a high-concept drama from the creators of Game of Thrones set in an alternate America, where the Southern states had seceded from the Union and slavery continued into the present day.

GOT already gets the race card thrown at them every day. So when you have one of the greatest shows to ever grace a television set facing racist allegations, what should you come up with next? Alternate reality timelines that include slavery. Is the premise of this show in bad taste? Working a nine to five is already slavery. Now just imagine a boss who looks like Colonel Sanders telling you that your melanin is the reason why you're not getting paid for the eight shift. Bingo, there's your script.