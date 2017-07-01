Joanna Krupa Single and Ready to Mingle

Joanna Krupa is no stranger to attention. Her only discernible talent is looking great in a bikini. This falls under talent in 2017 because most women find it hard to put down the third slice of cake they just baked from a Pinterest recipe. Oh, how idle hands lead to an extra 50 pounds. But not for Joanna. The recent divorcee is dodging the breakup tears accompanied by Ben and Jerry's on the couch and replacing it with beach time. Just because your relationship was a rocky road doesn't mean you have to stuff your face with it.

On paper, the divorce was due to reasons of the marriage being irretrievably broken. But the only thing broken in the marriage was former husband Romain Zago's ego. He wanted kids from her. So it was kids or bust. Looks like she made the right choice with the beach and a divorce. No one wants to see little Timmy's mom stuffing after labor labia slices of roast beef in a swimsuit. This is a chess move on Joanna's part. Women are evolving. This is clearly a case of what Romain won't do another guy will. I sense a new marriage proposal from a horny rich dude in her near future. Or at least a high-dollar payday from an overnight to Dubai. As long as she remembers to never let them see her cry.