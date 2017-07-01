Not every day is Christmas or your birthday, but Johnny Depp begs to differ. No one wants to be cast down to pilfer and say please with the penniless peons. They say the best actors are crazy and disconnected from the burden of reality. By these statements alone, Depp is a legend.

The nonchalant hoarder aesthetic of Depp has recently managed to match his spending habits. I'll take two of everything I touch please. The actor accrued an amount of $500,000 in just storage rental. What's in his storage? $17,000 worth of handbags and luggage with other miscellaneous items. Are these handbags for him? No one knows. It's Johnny Depp. He's the second coming of androgynous gender appearance right after David Bowie. The thespian is suing The Management Group for $25 million dollars worth of mishandled monies. Personal accountability does not exist for personal bank accounts when you're a star. The TMG has dealt with Depp for 17 years. Claiming in a counter suit that Johnny Deep spends $2 million a month.

'Depp, and Depp alone, is fully responsible for any financial turmoil he finds himself in today. He has refused to live within his means, despite the best efforts of TMG and the repeated warnings about his financial condition from TMG and his advisers.'

But there is also this $7,000 former Kardashian couch being accounted for in his storage. He says it's for his daughter Lily-Rose. But maybe this isn't just random bad luck. How far reaching is the Kardashian Klan's reach of ruin? There might be a conspiracy somewhere buried in those couch cushions. Has anyone who's interacted with the Kardashians prospered after involvement?