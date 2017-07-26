Advertisement

Justin Bieber Hits Paparazzi With Car

Jul 27, 10:15 AM | celebrity | Sam Robeson |

TMZ

 

Some of life's most important lessons can only be learned through firsthand experience. If you look at Amy Schumer's tit, your retinas will explode. If you stand in front of a moving car, you will get run over. The latter is especially difficult for members of the elite paparazzi profession. Years of fine-tuning photographic prowess as well as needing to sustain a drug habit make the paps thirstier than a hobo clicking together empty cups at Christmas to the tune of Jingle Bells in exchange for handfuls of coins. (I want to add that I totally respect the paps. Thanks for serving.)

After receiving Jesus last night at City Church in Beverly Hills, Justin Bieber waded through a swarm of paparazzi to get into his tastefully tank-like truck needed for the rough terrain of flat paved roads. The heft of the car came in handy when plowing down a pap. Bieber can be seen briefly driving forward before the side of his car clips the luckiest guy in the world. Getting hit by Bieber himself. If I could touch the hem of his garment.

Bieber cooperated with the police and doesn't face any charges. Ansel Adams is in the hospital being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Our education system needs to go back to the basics. Don't stand in front of a moving vehicle. Unless it belongs to Justin Bieber. In that case, get hit and make a bunch of money.

 

Photo Credit: Splash News

Video Credit: TMZ

Tagged in: justin bieber, video, photos

