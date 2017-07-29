Kate Beckinsale Stalker Arrested, "Overzealous"

Anyone with eyes and a working dick can see that Kate Beckinsale is a highly fuckable actress. But did you know that she's also highly stalkable? Forty-five-year-old romantic Terry Lee Repp was arrested this weekend in (do we even need to say it) Florida for following Kate Beckinsale across the country in hopes of wooing her and then stabbing her. And may I say, Repp, you have excellent taste in your murder victims.

Repp's arrest at Tampa Bay Comic Con comes on the heels of a year of fucked up behavior - including a 2016 incident in which he physically touched Beckinsale in Salt Lake City before threatening to stab her. This is second base for stalkers. Dude, nice. Cops said that Repp displays:

an irrational obsession with the victim and has traveled across the country in an effort to harass her.

Is it really irrational when celeb in question is as sexy as Beckinsale? She knows what she got herself into. Repp was previously detained in Houston for getting too close for comfort to Beckinsale. I blame Repp's behavior on the media. We've let people believe that fat fucks can have any woman they want. Overexposure to Yes, Dear, King of Queens, Family Guy (you would fuck Lois and you know it), and According to Jim has crossed the wires of single blob monsters saddled up to Hungry-Man dinners every night in their living room lawn chairs. They're picturing Courtney Thorne-Smith while rutting around for their dicks swimming in fat fold grease. Switch Smith for Roseanne. Now we have a potential couple alert.

Looks aren't prohibitive for men. Leonardo DiCaprio is three hundred pounds and he fucks Instagram models. But Repp's life story doesn't lead me to believe he's been on a yacht. Or a boat. The disconnect between desire and reality is frustrating. Lowered expectations will make Repp's endeavors more fruitful. Next time go for Amy Schumer. Actually, nevermind. Even stalkers should have some self-respect.

Photo Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office