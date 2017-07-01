Kevin Hart Back Seat Driver

Nothing lets a woman know you love her like making love in the section parallel to a car trunk. Or at least that you have to get off before you get home to your wife. Kevin Hart has managed to franchise his name and penis. Licensing both to the highest bidder. But when you're Kevin, you do what you want. Or who you want for this matter. He was photographed at 5am in the backseat of a Lexus with another woman that wasn't his wife.

"It's absolutely not true," Hart told Entertainment Tonight. "It's Miami, the clubs close at 6 a.m., so I was actually going home early."

Back in 2014, his ex Torrei Hart accused him of cheating with his current wife. A leopard doesn't change its spots, ladies. I blame smartphones. The world should not be allowed the opportunity to record anything at any given moment. When everyone had Nokia 3390s, married men were allowed to cheat in peace. No 1080pi HD candid hanky panky caught on camera. A simple my word versus your friend who had seen me's word. Situation annulled. It was that simple.

Now today you have to fight photographic evidence in the court of your own home. Everyone knows that car rides can make a guy horny. A bumpy road and the soldier is at attention. Was Kevin cheating on his pregnant wife? With that Ride Along 3 cash coming in, he has a ton of options. His wife should have seen this coming.