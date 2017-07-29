Lady Gaga May Be Forced to Rat on Kesha

You're in something of a pickle when you're a woman who talks about rape, sings on top of burning pianos about rape, and you're called to testify in a court case involving your friend who made false rape allegations. What's a millennial pop star to do?

Dr. Luke's attorneys have been trying for months to have Lady Gaga provided sworn deposition in their defamation case against Gaga's industry buddy, Kesha. Shortly after Kesha accused Dr. Luke of rape, now five years ago, she exchanged a long series of text messages with Gaga on the matter. The attorneys obviously believe provide evidence to support their case that Kesha was knowingly lying in her rape allegations. They subpoenaed Gaga's attorneys for copies of the text, which were finally provided, four pages of them, but heavily redacted. As in, they blacked out a number of the text messages, including one full page, claiming they were personal and irrelevant to the matter at hand. That's not a red flag of any kind. Trust Gaga. She's alt.

Dr. Luke's attorneys demanded a sit down deposition with Lady Gaga to get her on record as to the conversation she had with Kesha. They've offered to visit her wherever she likes, works around her schedule, and limit the timing to a maximum of three hours. Gaga's attorneys have filed back with numerous reasons why Gaga simply can't fit them into her crazy professional schedule. And now she's starting a world tour which could keep her busy indefinitely.

Attorneys have now filed a motion with the court in New York to compel Gaga to give sworn testimony regarding anything she might know about Kesha leveling false rape and drugging charges. Gaga's attorneys are fighting the motion with vigor, claiming the entire motion is a big publicity stunt to suggest there's information being concealed and to draw attention to the case. Why they would want attention isn't really laid out, but it sounds like a pro forma response from celebrities when asked to testify in any case.

Lady Gaga has previously tweeted the #FreeKesha hashtag along with several other celebrities supporting Kesha and the rape allegations she herself admitted were false when on the record. If you know anything about the rape culture warriors, you know it's about loyalty regardless of the facts. Sort of like how cops might cover for one another in a bad shooting or frat boys might do the same when there's a sexual assault charge. So, the exact same behavior as the people they're denouncing. Human behavior being a circle and all, if you're willing to look at it objectively.

Dr. Luke's attorneys have zero to lose in pressing this issue. Whatever Lady Gaga isn't telling certainly won't help out Kesha's defense or she would have readily provided it. It's either favorable to the civil suit plaintiff or it is nothing.

Kesha claims to be a unique music artist, though her music sounds distinctly similar to dozens of other contemporary singers. If there's anything noteworthy about her, she may be the first person to ever make a music producer a sympathetic character in a story. Bravo?

