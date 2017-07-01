Liev Schreiber Brings His Son as Harley Quinn to Comic-Con

After the birth of their second son in 2009, Naomi Watts said she would be down for a third child with her boyfriend Liev Schrebier if there was a guarantee it was a girl. She always wanted a girl. Many of the female commenters noted how beautiful a Watts-Schreiber baby girl might be and how much fun Watts would have dressing her up so pretty. The third child never came about. Though the pretty girl dress up parts seem to have.

Schreiber and Watts separated from their unmarried long term relationship well over a year ago now. Schreiber brought his sons, now 9 and 8, with him to Comic-Con where he was promoting himself as the voice of the bad guy in the new My Little Pony movie. His 9-year old son came dressed as a Jedi, while younger son Kai chose Harley Quinn. Not simply in spirit, but in more than passable tranny.

It's not odd to see cross gender cosplay at Comic-Con. You start out with a base of super weird sexually unsuccessful nerds. But those are adult nerds, not third graders. The Harley Quinn getup is particularly racy. It's unlikely a parent would dress their 8-year old daughter in ripped stockings and Daisy Dukes, not without child slut shaming from the judgmental public. Seeing a boy dressed as a slutty sociopathic female character is something quite new. Everybody knew better than to yell out, "Hey, Schreiber, why'd you dress your son like an underaged whore?". Schreiber is pretty large, even if super gender progressive.

Looking at past photos of this boy, he seems to be pushing the unisex to effeminate look with long hair and unisex rainbow clothing. Though since he's eight, he's not the one pushing any of it. Much like sports dads come to the conclusion that their sons love sports like they did, even while their kid look suicidal on the end of the bench at every game. So too do Hollywood parents seem to divine that their children have special gender bending preferences that must be served. Gender Fluidity is the rich white progressive version of Creationism. There's no science to back it, but you better not show up to your respective block party without espousing it.

If your eight year old kid asked you to take your earth friendly Tesla out for a ride, you'd say no chance. Maybe when you're sixteen. Somehow, they can't apply that same parental logic to anatomical gender denial. Sane parents don't let their little kids make massive life-altering decisions. Which is why this falls on the parents.

