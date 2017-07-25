Social Media Spies Burglarize The Duff

Social media and stardom don't mix. You're at a disadvantage when you're letting millions of followers know your exact whereabouts every other minute. Worried about the government spying on your location? Snapchat just added maps so even those without CIA clearance can know where you are. Stalking and home invasion is hard. But thanks to technology and the negligence of common sense, things just got a little easier. Hilary learned this the hard way when burglars came for the Duff's stuff. Hilary decided to cross the border on vacation. Not to tequila and donkey town, which sounds like much more of a fun time. But upward to Canada. Land of the maple infused booze and hockey heads who ride moose in lieu of horses.

Someone broke into Hilary's Bev Hills pad late Wednesday. Someone broke through a door, rooted around and discovered Hilary's stash. The alarm never went off. Our sources say the thief or thieves made off with bling worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. Hilary and her fam were in Canada. She posted a bunch of pics and vids, making it clear she was out of the country. She's still there, so cops still don't know the extent of the heist. Hilary joins a long list of celebs who were hit by burglars.

Robbing a successful blonde alabaster hued actress while on vacation with her son sounds like the plot to Taken 4. Except they didn't steal her. Just her jewelry. So tell Liam Neeson to relax. She wasn't the only celebrity targeted and stolen from, which leads me to believe that celebrities aren't the brightest creatures ever created. Surprise. Even regular joe schmoes have the occasional house sitter when vacationing. All that money and no friends to watch your expensive things? With that kind of money you can hire friends to watch your things. Or at least security.





Photo Credit: Splash News