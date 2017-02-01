Sue Bird Is Gay!

In a revealing article from ESPNW for Women, WNBA veteran superstar Sue Bird announced she's gay. Also, she's dating women's soccer star and Kaepernick apologist, Megan Rapinoe. It was a lot to chew off. Circle that back to your own girl on girl giggles.

The gay sports lady reveals are about as shocking as Hollywood actresses admitting they had work done on their face. They must spin the confession into a heroic moment. It's hard for wealthy white women to find noble moments.

The most surprising element of this story is the existence of ESPNW. Yes, it has body and nutrition tips and links to athletic wear points of purchase. Plus all the soccer and tennis news you can handle.

Bird wants everybody to know there's still work to be done for gay women's basketball players.

"Homophobia hurts our league; racism hurts it; sexism hurts it. For [the NBA], it was a big racial issue. For us, it's racial and gender."

Candice Wiggins said only 98% of the league is lesbian. There's your room for improvement. Bullying the couple or three straight women left should do the trick. Make them watch you and Megan do crunches at home.

The WNBA is perhaps the most culturally progressive sports league in the world. It's not clear what else it represents. Undersized balls for smaller hands? The rebirth of the set shot? The Seattle Storm franchise recently turned a home game into Planned Parenthood fundraiser night. Talk about thinking of others. Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe aren't accidentally knocking each other up any time soon.

In the end, women's pro sports leagues have been a grand experiment in feel good. A caucasian only basketball league would be equally uninteresting, but also illegal. Only some segregation is worthy of praise, let alone subsidy. ESPNW for White Guys in Sports. It's not coming any time soon.