Houston Man Owes Child Supports For a Kid That’s Not His

Gabriel Cornejo's case involves a court order requiring him to pay $65,000 in child support for a child that DNA testing proved is not his. An old court order is the reason for Gabriel's legal situation.

Gabriel Cornejo, 45, took a DNA test proving a child his ex-girlfriend had 16 years ago was not his.The test was too late. In 2003, a child support court in Houston ruled that Cornejo owed his ex-girlfriend child support because, she claims, there was no way he wasn't the father.

At the crux of why Cornejo must pay up is Texas' family code, chapter 161, which states, even if you're not the biological father, you still owe child support that accrued before the DNA test proves you're not the father, Cornejo's lawyer Cheryl Coleman told Chron.com.

