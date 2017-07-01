Top Flight Security Turned Felon On First Day

Thanks to the instant gratification culture of millennials they need the short version of everything they're involved in, even crime. I've taken things from work before. A lighter that I've kept from a co-worker. A ball point Bic pen that I permanently borrowed. I don't qualify for America's most wanted or at the very least a warrant.

Larry Brooks of New Jersey would like a nomination for contender on both. 19-year-old Larry pressed the skip scene button during his real life Grand Theft Auto V heist. No need for the months of staking out the joint, identifying where security cameras are, or listening to police scanners. With incompetence that appears be inspired by Al Pacino in Dog Day Afternoon, Larry just grabbed $100k and walked away. But here's the plot twist. Larry was a security guard on his first day at work in full uniform and in full view of security cameras. This is the closest you'll ever get to a storyline that seems like a Martin Scorsese/Seth Rogen collaboration. Superbad security guard departed with cash.

A security guard employed by cash vault and transport company Garda stole $100,000 in cash in his first day on the job, police in New Jersey say. Fairfield police say 19-year-old Larry Brooks was caught on the company's surveillance cameras stealing $100,000 while working. The company's security officers were able to recover about $86,000 from a car parked in Elizabeth, where Brooks lives, before the company contacted police. Brooks was arrested on a charge of second-degree theft, then released on his own recognizance.

What's even more baffling is that police only recovered $86,000. How do you spend almost $15k after one day on the run? Clearly at the average pay rate of security guard position $100k would look tempting. But I'm not surprised at this situation with most entry level security guards being former Walmart cashiers. It's like moving horizontally in pay and vertically upwards in risk of life, all while stagnant in the area of career choice.