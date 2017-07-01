Amy Schumer Official Broadway Broad

I know what you're thinking. And no she isn't going to play the Broadway version's Bride of Frankenstein without a costume. She has landed a role in Steve Martin's play Meteor Shower. The play is intended to focus on the woes of modern day marriage. Given the progressive cast I'm expecting at least one interracial relationship and a transsexual genderless goldfish. Schumer made a statement that she stopped doing a Barbie movie in order to do Broadway. I'm starting to believe Ray Charles makes the final decision on casting if Amy Schumer is the top choice to be Barbie. Maybe Kevin James can join you as Ken. Then the next generation of kids can aspire to be slightly funny and slightly obese.

Taking her talents to Broadway! Amy Schumer announced on Monday, August 7, that she will star in Steve Martin’s upcoming play, Meteor Shower.The script, written by Martin, tracks two couples who get together for dinner, but find themselves in “a marital free-fall” as meteors tear through the sky,Schumer announced in March that she would be dropping out of Sony’s live-action Barbie movie due to other upcoming projects. "Sadly, I’m no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts,"

Amy Schumer represents a majority of what's wrong with society. She's comedy's version of affirmative action. Underperforming at your craft will still land you front page with a trophy. Why? Because feelings. But Broadway knows her marketing value. She is the voice of the moderately overweight housewife who once had everything together. Now she sits at home day drinking way too much wine. And who else was going to eat that pantry full of exotic chips from Target. You can't fit in that skirt from six months ago, but those chips are so delicious. Husbands who don't care will get dragged along to this play either way. The kicker? A failing married couple watching a play about a failing married couple. Save yourself some money and seek counseling instead of entertainment you two.



Photo Credit: Splash News