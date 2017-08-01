Remaining the number one suggested name in google for celebrity most likely to drop drugs in a stranger's drink is no easy task. It takes hard work, hard drugs, and multiple sexual misconduct allegations. Bill Cosby is aware of this first hand. But in order to continue running amok, one must stay out of prison. That's why Bill dropped a bunch of bills to pay for Michael Jackson's lawyer. Any lawyer willing to leap through legal loopholes to protect a pedophile will do the same to protect a pill popping panty raider. Cosby will be free to commandeer more cooter as long as lawyer Tom Mesereau is on the case.

The new lawyers said they want jurors picked from Montgomery County, where the alleged assault at Cosby's home took place. The first jury was selected from the Pittsburgh area and spent two weeks sequestered 300 miles from home. Cosby is being retried on charges that he assaulted Andrea Constand in 2004. He has said their sexual encounter was consensual.

Growing old is becoming overrated. Every week my childhood memories are being tarnished. Bill Cosby didn't even curse during his stand up routine or sitcom. Came off as a morally upstanding guy. But behind closed doors he was sticking his pudding pop in unconscious and unable to willingly consent young women's mouths. Allegedly. But everyone is innocent until proven guilty. Having an attorney that got the King of Pop an acquittal and cleared from accusations of touching toddlers should work in Bill's favor. Who said money can't buy you freedom?