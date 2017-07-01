The Bitcoin Boob Exchange Rate

Trying to understand cryptocurrency will leave most common folk crying. But if you frequently visit Vegas chances are you have a proclivity towards illegal activity. Or a hardcore drinking and gambling problem. But they all really come in a three for one so no one is judging. Bitcoin can be your best friend in avoiding a paper trail and your wife going through credit card receipts full of 2 a.m. ATM credit card cash advances. So that's why Las Vegas gentlemen clubs are offering cryptocurrency payment options.

Legends Room, a gentlemen’s club near the Strip, will let you use Bitcoin, Etherium, and its own digital currency LGD, during your night out. It’s fittingly promoting the new payment method, which reads like a big PR stunt, alongside the boxing bout between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor set for Saturday. Anyone wanting to watch the fight at the club on Aug. 26 can take out their smartphone and pay $150 worth of Bitcoin for the cover fee.If that isn’t futuristic enough, dancers will have temporary QR codes tattooed on their bodies. This will let patrons wave their phones over the dancers to tip for a lap dance. If all this makes you feel uneasy, well, welcome to the future.

The entire existence of Las Vegas was built on shady money laundering mobsters and mormons. Add a pinch of polygamy with police on a payroll to look the other way and you have the recipe for a great vacation spot. So it's really no surprise that Vegas strip clubs are ahead of the curve when it comes to accepting multiple forms of payment. Just make sure you understand Bitcoin before you take a boys trip to Vegas visiting your sickly aunt you never told your wife about until just now. Private anonymous transactions take some time to understand. You don't want to overtip a stripper thinking you tipped $1 in bitcoin and accidentally forked over half of your 401k. She's not giving that shit back. And that could land you in a bathtub full of ice with one less kidney because you didn't have enough money to get home.



