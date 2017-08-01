Blake Lively Digs Chicks and Lady Gaga Backs Liars on the Last Men on Earth Podcast #95

I'm often asked how much time and preparation go into one of our podcasts. That how I know I'm talking to somebody who clearly hasn't listened before. Matt drank Chardonnay this week, Brian wore a tank top that would get you cavity searched in WeHo, and my shoes matched my shirt. It was potentially the most non cis heteronormative gathering of individuals ever around a dick shaped recording device. I hope the recording museum someday creates a more profound description of our process.

On this week's Last Men on Earth Podcast, we wonder aloud how women get a free pass on blatant sexism, track down Lady Gaga hiding behind her rape culture GOJF card, insist dead Ronnie James Dio be left to rot in peace, wonder if Lil Duval death to trannies comments is really outside the majority thinking, Matt works himself into a lather over Debbie Wasserman-Schultz's hair product, and we both agree we like George Clooney more than men should. It's a truly shitty bit of fake journalism on our part. Think of us as HuffPo, but with the ability to smile and less eczema rashes.

