Chelsea Manning Covers Vogue

Vogue magazine seems the appropriate place for dishonorably discharged and convicted Army traitor Bradley Manning to appear as Chelsea Manning, lively post-op tranny in a swimsuit. Also to conduct an in-depth interview that included nothing about being put in Leavenworth for thirty-five years for espionage and aiding the enemy. Or the exit day commutation granted by Obama at the behest of some big LGBT campaign donors. But a ton about what really matters:

"I missed seven years of fashion, but I went through every season in a magazine!"

Vogue hired famed celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz to capture Chelsea Manning in a "red Norma Kamali swimsuit" for their September issue, their biggest print edition of the year timed with Fall Fashion Week. Even Caitlyn Jenner never fronted Vogue. Only two years ago the magazine congratulated itself for highlighting their first tranny model ever. And now they've reached the crowning glory, a tranny convict on the cover.

Chelsea Manning excitedly leaked a pic from the shoot, a process she's not altogether unfamiliar with, with the caption, "Guess this is what freedom looks like." Maybe not for everybody. For instance, some might take the chance to apologize to well-meaning strangers whose lives they put into imminent danger. While others might thank the U.S. taxpayers for their prisoner transexual hormones and extensive operations. But for some, yes, a red swimsuit on their newly fashioned lady body.

Even if you happen to believe Manning was more whistle-blower than traitor, you have to perceive this big beach romp as rather gauche. There's something to be said for keeping your head down when you've caught a monster break in life. Theoretically, you may be pissing off the karmic gods. More practically, there may be a hundred guys out there with guns and not fully right minds who see you as a traitor to your nation flaunting your lack of penance.