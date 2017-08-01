Chrissy Teigen Period Skin Bravery

Yesterday social media sensation Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter to bravely share something called "period skin" which further proves that God went in for the lolz when creating women's blood bath cycles. Women live longer than men. But their bodies are limping to the finish line. Teigen's relatability tour has bravely introduced us to all of her flaws including her stretch marks, cellulite, and personality, but the Internet has decided her pimples are a game changer. And in this game, we all lose.

The caption on Teigen's tweet - "period skin. so mad." - is moving enough to squeeze out another day from her fear-based suicidal followers. Lena Dunham's feminist body-owning comes in the form of a FUPA-friendly taint on HBO. But women want to believe they can relate to someone who doesn't look like Ziggy. Where Teigen comes in. The thirty-one-year-old supermodel has about as much in common with her followers as Sean Spicer does with someone with male genitalia. Teigen has a good body, a face that we've collectively decided is gorgeous rather than hilarious, and enough money to maintain whatever starts slipping. She gets applause for showing off three blemishes. Meanwhile, most of her followers have to face each day as blotchy sacks of mashed potatoes. I'm inferring.

Here are some of the reactions to Teigen's selfless Twitter period skin confession:

love the way you are so bloody authentic. The best compliment I can give a person imo. You rock CT. And are an adorable gal.

Thank you for making us feel less alone.

As the father of 2 young girls, it's reassuring to see a LITERAL model who is comfortable in her own imperfections. A sincere thank you!

Just wait until Teigen shares a picture of her chipped nail polish. LITERAL savior. Jesus might have died for our sins. But he made the mistake of not having Twitter. And not being a pathological narcissist capitalizing off of the insecurities of others.

Photo Credit: Twitter