Dukes of Debauchery Arrested

Being wanted by police on television is perfectly fine. When it spills over from fantasy into reality is when things start to look like you're chasing an old high. Or you're an old actor looking to get high. With a side of some young lady's sweet cherry pie to go along with that warrant. Tom Wompat, Luke Duke of Dukes of Hazzard, was booked for drug possession and indecent assault and battery. I believe the justice system needs reformation. Charges like these need to come together in a two for one package with lighter sentencing. Cocaine possession without a complementing indecent assault charge is the equivalent of leaving your pants at home. All you wanted to do was party in the first place. Tell the judges to ease up.

Tom Wopat, who played Luke Duke in the iconic 80s show Dukes of Hazzard, has been arrested for drug possession and for "indecent assault and battery," reports TMZ.The actor was in Waltham, Massachusetts to perform in a production of the musical 42nd Street when he was arrested. According to the celebrity news site, the 65-year-old was first wanted by Waltham PD after a woman participating in the musical accused him of "putting his hands down her pants."Police pulled over Wopat's Ford Bronco and during a pat-down allegedly discovered a quantity of cocaine.

I hope Tom can get his act together. The world is changing. And yes that's depressing. Not being able to General Lee-ify your Dodge Charger would drive any southerner to do mounds of cocaine. You can't go from being a wild boy on TV to doing musicals. Save that for the northern pansy yuppies who haven't committed to confederate flag rooftops. Just join the club of has been and never will be again aging actors. Substitute the coke for a joint and most likely your penis will stay in your pants. And you'll stay off police radar by eating too many pop tarts in the safety of your own home.

