Emma Stone Battle of the Sexes in Marie Claire

Emma Stone is one of those actresses that even people who hate people like. She's a chick who can hang who happens to be model-gorgeous and weigh forty-five pounds. Because she snorted one time while laughing, Stone is just such a dork. One of the boys. Who calorie counts. Now that there's wider acceptance for people who believe Jennifer Lawrence to secretly be a throw pillow, I feel like Emma Stone hater appreciation is around the corner.

Which is good. Because I think she's the fucking worst. Stone covers the new Marie Claire, where she is interviewed by Sarah Silverman about her starring role as Billie Jean King in the upcoming movie Battle of the Sexes. It's one of the few roles that I feel should have actually gone to real-life lesbian pioneer Eddie Redmayne. Instead, Stone uglifies herself just enough to get Oscar consideration. On playing a feminist pioneer:

I would say playing Billie Jean was a bit of a game changer. I am very nervous to communicate my opinions a lot of the time, especially publicly…She [Billie] is so direct and confident in the way that she communicates what she believes is right. To be able to step into that was a pretty powerful experience. It's something that I still don't feel entirely comfortable with, but it was also one of the great parts about playing her.

On how this role was different from her other one as the woman who tried to kill the Spider-Man franchise:

I have never really considered the physicality of a person or of a character. Maybe because I hadn't played a real person–there wasn't someone who looked a specific way or whose hands moved in a certain way. So that was what I focused on more than anything: building from the outside in.

On equality:

There is so much power to our voices, and we need to speak out. That's something that I struggled with in the past, but it's very hard not to feel galvanized right now, politically or consciously.

And on these political times:

Nobody is going down without a fight–for love and humanity and equality and coming together. It's so inspiring to see marches and beautiful writing and creative work. There's so much power and a grace coming out of so many people who have so much to lose, and the human spirit is incredible. That's worth a fight every day. And I want to learn how to fight better.

Hm. I fear this didn't give you enough reason to hate her. Like hating plain yogurt or air. Check out this video from Vogue if you want to get on the bandwagon. It's miserable. And head to the gallery to see Stone wear pasties under a sheer dress. See, she can't even do tits right.

