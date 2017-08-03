Gigi Hadid's Twin Dutch Model

A plus-sized Dutch model by the name of Iza IJzerman is being hailed as the second coming of international modeling sensation Gigi Hadid. The resemblance is striking, though you can't throw a rock in the Netherlands without hitting someone with blonde hair and blue eyes. You can, however, pick that rock back up. And throw it at Gigi.

Those with a discerning eye will notice that the main difference between the duo is that Yzerman looks like she has a little bit of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley thrown into the gene pool, while Hadid looks like she has just a splash of plastic-y old woman. Takes after mom.

Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid is also from the Netherlands, and IJzerman and Gigi are both twenty-two-years-old. Hmm. Now we just need to test Yzerman's blood for the fame whore gene to see if the two are sisters separated at birth. The real-life inspiration for Westworld, Bella Hadid, would feel left out - if she could just feel human feelings. Gain consciousness. Learn. Destroy.

IJzerman is one of those plus-sized models who doubles as a regular-sized human, and her Insta ho game is right up there with the worst of them. But with only 14 thousand current followers to Gigi's 35 million, something tells me she didn't pick up on the Hadids' hot tip of flashing taint and tits to the paps on a regular basis. This is what happens when mama Yolanda isn't around to turn you out as a child.

Photo Credit: Instagram