Google Excommunicated Its Martin Luther

In 1517, Martin Luther posted his about 95 problems with the Catholic Church with parchment and a nail. In 2017, a Google software engineer posted his dozens of problems with Google's corporate enforced diversity ideology to a Google hangout and was subsequently fired. Google’s new Vice President of Diversity, Integrity & Governance had to do something. Just read that job title.

The thing about hiring smart, Aspy engineers into your organization is they obsessively care more for sharing their deep researched truth than any religious or political zealotry. These people are intuitively anti-establishment and compulsive sharers. Even if that ends up being unshaven and ranting at a bus stop.

James Darmore wrote a 10-page treatise deeply questioning Google's commitment to gender parity in hiring, promotions, and leadership. He titled his work, Google’s Ideological Echo Chamber, just to let you know it was going to be a dense read. And it is. It's also extremely thoughtful. Full manifesto HERE.

In short, Darmore argues that the tech industry may not have gender equality by numbers in engineering staff and senior management because men and women are biologically different and tech may not be where women inherently thrive. Both due to the subject matter, which women seem not to prefer when given the schooling option, and the high-pressure, stressful, always-on environment that turns workers there into suicidal plugged in zombies.

Darmore explains how the natural attributes of women do not thrive in this environment, nor in being hyper aggressive toward pay and promotion and status seeking like their male counterparts who tend to rise to the top. Then shares how Google's corporate moral, not objective, based ideology insisting that women and men be viewed entirely the same, is leading to a dictatorial diversity in the massive company that is counterproductive, forcibly faith based, and not so ironically, completely inequitable.

As soon as we start to moralize an issue, we stop thinking about it in terms of costs and benefits, dismiss anyone that disagrees as immoral, and harshly punish those we see as villains to protect the “victims.”

Darmore calls for a rollback of the oppressive corporate thought police in favor of open and honest discussion. Naturally, that got him fired. Measure your definition of "progressive" therein.

The V.P. of Diversity Et. Al. insists that all Google employees should feel safe to express divergent points of view provided those views, like men might be more suited for tech than women, aren't specifically prohibited as harmful speech in the Company Manual, which that is. Or, more precisely, The ideological echo chamber Darmore described in his manifesto. The truth isn't just painful, it hurts.

Google clearly has the right to be as in-house dogmatic as they want, provided the religion is politically correct egalitarianism unbacked by any objective evidence. They're a private business. They have the right to be dicks. Also, you're clearly legally allowed to discriminate against men in this country. Check the Acts and Codes and Statutes.

The fact that Google controls a large bulk of how the general population receives information these days might seem frightening, given their dedication to false prophets and their Inquisition swift punishment of disbelievers. But it's not frightening. It's whatever word is about three or four levels beyond that. A small handful of very large tech and media companies control every screen in this universe and there's a solid chance they don't think like you. Jump now.