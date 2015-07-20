Jared Leto Not Joking Around About Suicide Spinoff

DC comics just doesn't have the same amount of hits on their discography when it comes to superheroes as Marvel does. But that's not going to stop them from using the same tactics of milking their cash cows like Marvel does. Suicide Squad was an insipid film at best. Jared Leto as joker filled those seats in the theater. And just like Hollywood to not issue an apology and refund, we got served with a spinoff. What ever happened to getting things right the first time. The entire film industry has turned into "but wait there's more." The days of a good one and done movie are long gone. Sequels and spinoffs have saturated the market.

"Suicide Squad" stars Jared Leto and Margot Robbie will star in another DC spin-off that will be a look at the pair's "criminal love story," Leto and Robbie have already agreed to the project, according to reports. A second "Suicide Squad" is also in the works, but does not yet have a director.

I'm on the fence about seeing this spinoff. Not because I staunchly dislike storylines from cinematic leftovers, but because this movie isn't something I can't see elsewhere. If I wanted to see an easily agitated man high on drugs with green hair and makeup I'd buy tickets to a Juggalo show. At least Faygo doesn't come with a 300% mark up like that small soft drink at the movies. The selling point here is obviously Margot Robbie. Sexually psychotic blonde that looks like she into things like BDSM and tag teaming a friend will sell seats.