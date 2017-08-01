Jennifer Lawrence Dating Opportunist

Society loves to claim that men mature slower than women. It couldn't be that just, given the opportunity, old guys want to fuck chicks half their age. Nope, couldn't be that. That ideology is solely responsible for relationships like the one Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky are in now. I don't trust "relationship" age gaps that exceed 20 years. They always follow the same pattern. He wants the inexperience and beauty to mold. She wants the maturity and money. This romance is not going to last. Just admit you are having a good time. For now. No 20-year-old woman purposely seeks out saggy balls without a motive behind it. Real love doesn't exist in Hollywood. It's scary. Like Darren's new movie, "Mother", soon set to release starring none other than Jennifer herself.

What really connects the two of them is their shared sense of humor, adds the source. "Jennifer always cracks jokes and Darren just gets her humor. They laugh all the time!"The source also said that the Oscar-winning actress and the Black Swan director, who met while filming their upcoming thriller Mother! in New Orleans, had "an amazing dynamic" on set.

I'm starting to think celebrities use projects to bookmark their relationships. The prerequisite to dating movie makers is being able to take dick and direction, both on screen. One in public release, the other in private director's cut collection. The movie Mother is of the generic horror genre, just like the idea of these two dating. Smart man to cast a young starlet in an oversaturated film category. How else were they going to get people to pay for tickets? Every horror film nowadays is focused on 6 million ways to jump scare the audience. I'm sick of it. Jennifer states that her relationship with Darren is somewhat serious. Must be wonderful to be young, dumb, and well you know the rest. We'll find out how serious this relationship is after the tickets sales are released.

Photo Credit: Splash News