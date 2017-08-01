Kate Major Wins the Racist Rant Award (VIDEO)

Visible White Supremacy in America is the sum total of five hundred goose stepping idiots on lunch break from IHOP assistant managerial duties and a few blond bipolar women who reflexively mimic racist memes.

Kate Major made a name for herself as a celebrity tabloid reporter for Star magazine by banging Jon Gosselin, the sad sack husband from Jon and Kate Plus 8 she fucked in the midst of covering him for a story. That's not taught in journalism school. Though what is taught in journalism school no longer nets you a job. Major would later go on the first of her many rants to prove she's an unstable shrew by breaking up with Gosselin and hyperbollically reporting on his small dick. Perhaps true, not super classy unless he happened to beat you, which he didn't.

Major descended further into the depths of celebrity gossip depravity by hooking up with a fully juiced Michael Lohan, Lindsay Lohan's ex-con father. Turning Michael Lohan into the good guy in a relationship is no simple matter. Major did that with excessive self-medication by alcohol, including after she produced two babies with Lohan. That led to ceaseless domestic calls to 911, DUI arrests, and beatdowns on her older hapless sleeveless shirted husband as she insisted the police be a common part of her everyday life. Pretty par for Florida. Even the six month troubled stint in jail for flubbing every single condition of her probation.

This week Major became so fucked up, Michael Lohan piled the little kids in the car and drove away. He learned that move from his first wife who used to pile Lindsay and her siblings into the car when Michael was swinging fists. Major called the cops to bring her back her children, but broke the cardinal rule of imploring help from law enforcement -- threatening to kill them all. Cops tend to hate that. They arrived at her home where she was spitting furious and blindly raging. Literally spitting, so they put a bag over her head. She's not an unattractive woman, but not a bad idea for future lovers.

Major's arrest tirade takes the worst of celebrity drunk "do you know who I am" and merged it with repeatedly calling the black officer a fucked up, lazy monkey and the female officer a dyke trying to touch her breasts. Either they cops knew the camera was on them and they couldn't give her the accidental beat down she deserved, or they are the single most restrained individuals on this planet. You want to say, good for them, but you also desperately wanted to see the street justice beating. A price the relatively elite class never seems to pay.

